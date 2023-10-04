Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

