Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $424,000 Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDOW opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.