Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $432,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 598,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 522,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

