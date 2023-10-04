Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $432,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

