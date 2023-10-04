Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $434,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 69,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $257,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.