Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 49.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 126.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 165.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $569.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

