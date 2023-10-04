Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $473,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

