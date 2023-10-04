Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.