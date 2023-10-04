Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $516,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.80. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

