Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 562,262 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 933,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,986 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

