Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

