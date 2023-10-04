Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $443,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BATS CBOE opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

