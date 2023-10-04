Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $476,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

GEHC stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.