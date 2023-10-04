Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,228,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 464,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

