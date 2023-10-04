Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

