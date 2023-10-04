Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,414 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

