Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,003 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

