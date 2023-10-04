Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 811 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.