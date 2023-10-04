Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

