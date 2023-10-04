Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,812.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 443,172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.4 %

PHM opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

