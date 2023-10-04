Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

