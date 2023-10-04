Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

