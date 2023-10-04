Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.