Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,234 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

