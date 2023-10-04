Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,261 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

