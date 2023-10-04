Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,376 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

