Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 40,635 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,635 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after acquiring an additional 959,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.38. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

