Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 775 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

