Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $484,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $364.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

