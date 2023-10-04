Susquehanna Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $215.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.92.

NSC stock opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

