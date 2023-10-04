Susquehanna Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $13.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut RXO from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
RXO Price Performance
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RXO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RXO Company Profile
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
