Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,009.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,388. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

