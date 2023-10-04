Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TH stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
