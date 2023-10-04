Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

