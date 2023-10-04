Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 43,068,078 shares changing hands.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including battery, and precious metals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Jack's Copper project located in the south of Luanshya, Central Province of Zambia; the Mukai Copper project located in the west of Solwezi, Zambia; the Mushima North project located in the east of Manyinga; the Lubuila Copper project located in the west of Luanshya, Central African Copperbelt; and the Konkola West Copper project located in the northwest of Chingola.

