The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $142.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.67.

PNC stock opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,193.0% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 135,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,335,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

