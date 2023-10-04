Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$3.05. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.
Tree Island Steel Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$63.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4466572 earnings per share for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tree Island Steel
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.