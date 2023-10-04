Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

