Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 665.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

