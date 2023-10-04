Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

