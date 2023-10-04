Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

