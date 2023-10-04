Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.70. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 630,599 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 342,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,720 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

