Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.17. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,681,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

