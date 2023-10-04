Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFRD. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

