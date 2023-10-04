Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 87.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

