Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $142.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Lear stock opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 370,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lear by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

