Wells Fargo & Company Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,644,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NOV by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

