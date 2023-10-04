WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

