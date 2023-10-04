Wingstop’s (WING) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.70.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
See Also
