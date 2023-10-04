Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 7,091 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,460,000 after buying an additional 381,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

