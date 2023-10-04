Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

